NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $58.09 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $58.09 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.22 or 0.00008559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00044506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00301817 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00025777 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,280,790 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

