Neblio Price Tops $2.61 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00005257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $45.39 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00027006 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00024064 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007646 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,789,229 coins and its circulating supply is 17,397,628 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.