Neblio Trading 40.8% Lower This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00004856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $42.03 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00026255 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00023906 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007744 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,791,285 coins and its circulating supply is 17,399,684 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.