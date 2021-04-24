Nebulas Market Capitalization Hits $45.86 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $45.86 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001599 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064552 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00072079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00090820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00650473 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,199,174 coins and its circulating supply is 58,674,914 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.