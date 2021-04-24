Neo (NEO) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Neo has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $5.86 billion and approximately $1.98 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $83.14 or 0.00168496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065593 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.07 or 0.00269664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Neo is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

