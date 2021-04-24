Nerva (XNV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35,885.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 101% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Nerva has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $35,885.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nerva has traded up 166.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065372 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00269645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00167219 BTC.

Nerva Profile

Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org

Buying and Selling Nerva

