Nerve Finance (NRV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.92 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $147.79 million and $3.92 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00006416 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nerve Finance

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

