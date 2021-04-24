NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Cap Hits $70.41 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.41 million and $7.22 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

