Nestree (EGG) Market Cap Tops $10.69 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Nestree has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $166,409.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,274.45 or 1.00189811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00127731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000925 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Nestree's official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

