Nestree (EGG) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $10.56 million and $89,612.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,336.28 or 1.00194937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00037213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00123446 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000893 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.