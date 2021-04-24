Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Trimmed by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.7% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $505.55. 7,314,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

