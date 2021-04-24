Neutrino USD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.00 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $250.22 million and approximately $43.00 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00062091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00270354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,208.81 or 0.99623091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.28 or 0.00634241 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.72 or 0.01023839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 251,450,091 coins and its circulating supply is 251,449,539 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

