Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Cap of $249.57 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $249.57 million and $17.53 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 251,486,149 coins and its circulating supply is 251,485,598 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

