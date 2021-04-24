New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Trading Up 5.3%

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 90,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 109,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock.

About New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

