NewMarket Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.90 (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket has raised its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NewMarket has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NewMarket stock opened at $356.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.81. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $332.45 and a twelve month high of $458.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

