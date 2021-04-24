Nework (NKC) Trading Down 13% Over Last Week

Nework (CURRENCY:NKC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Nework coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nework has traded down 13% against the dollar. Nework has a market cap of $552,913.47 and $8,998.00 worth of Nework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nework Profile

Nework is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2016. Nework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,586,172 coins. The official website for Nework is nework.pro . Nework’s official Twitter account is @Neworkpro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nework’s official message board is medium.com/@nework

According to CryptoCompare, “Nukecoinz is a PoW cryptocurrency created to fight the abundance of low quality cryptocurrencies in existence. NKC can be sent worldwide for a small fee and almos instantly.”

Nework Coin Trading

