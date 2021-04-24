Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $1.41 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $219.09 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 72.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002800 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00269885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $511.43 or 0.01015538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,347.29 or 0.99973746 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00022837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.93 or 0.00609475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,730 coins and its circulating supply is 155,383,983 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

