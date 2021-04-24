Newton 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.51 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Newton has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $22.19 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00267309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.15 or 0.01003747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,013.46 or 0.99772231 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.95 or 0.00610350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

