NexJ Systems (NXJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect NexJ Systems to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.25 million during the quarter.

Get NexJ Systems alerts:

NXJ opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$11.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. NexJ Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.80.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of NexJ Systems and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About NexJ Systems

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NexJ Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexJ Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.