Nexo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.40 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $3.28 or 0.00006581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and $10.40 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00062774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00055164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00090580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.65 or 0.00641573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.01 or 0.07707380 BTC.

Nexo Profile

NEXO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.