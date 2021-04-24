Nexo (NEXO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.81 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $12.15 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00006549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00652506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.92 or 0.07566678 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

