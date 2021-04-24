NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.20 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,928.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $785.31 or 0.01572883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.50 or 0.00481681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00054563 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004629 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

