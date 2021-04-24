NextDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $268,535.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063103 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00269722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,957,311,484 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,079,375 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

