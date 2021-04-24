NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) is Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,610 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners comprises approximately 8.9% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned about 0.57% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $31,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 73,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

NEP traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 462,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.39) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.