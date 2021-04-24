NFT Index Hits 24 Hour Volume of $160.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $482.25 or 0.00969962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $160.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT Index has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00055578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00090935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.00639309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.27 or 0.07740172 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

