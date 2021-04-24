NFT (NFT) Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $9.57 million and $267,393.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.49 or 0.00648825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.09 or 0.07726416 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

