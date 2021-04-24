NFTLootBox 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $494,163.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $494,163.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for $65.27 or 0.00132172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00270098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.01017281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00023244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,297.83 or 0.99831794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00617990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

