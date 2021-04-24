NFTX Hashmasks Index Hits Market Cap of $630,278.14 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $630,278.14 and approximately $20,743.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,125.50 or 0.02285833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00064771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00091267 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.58 or 0.00655148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.50 or 0.07507421 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 560 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

