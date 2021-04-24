NIX Reaches Market Cap of $21.88 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. NIX has a total market cap of $21.88 million and approximately $72,608.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,915.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.60 or 0.04500758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.18 or 0.00454034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $795.37 or 0.01562121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.45 or 0.00762925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.56 or 0.00470508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00060149 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.51 or 0.00405595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004443 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,044,236 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

