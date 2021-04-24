Noir Hits Market Capitalization of $404,429.74 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Noir has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $404,429.74 and approximately $685.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00296347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00025831 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,462,322 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

