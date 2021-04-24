noob.finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $60.00 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. noob.finance has a market capitalization of $31,725.88 and approximately $60.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One noob.finance coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, noob.finance has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Asch (XAS) traded 30,738,374.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,031.13 or 0.14134620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00058353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00266212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.06 or 0.00995223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,723.46 or 0.99958647 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00021917 BTC.

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

