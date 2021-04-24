Nord Finance Price Reaches $4.69 on Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $729,379.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.69 or 0.00009348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00268992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.01022689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,033.28 or 0.99829059 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00023123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00612650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,984 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

