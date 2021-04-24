Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 387,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,764,000. Norges Bank owned 0.81% of Avanos Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after purchasing an additional 177,432 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $44.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 154.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

AVNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

