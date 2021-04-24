Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 368,950 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 368,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.10% of Monro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

