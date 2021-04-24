Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 503,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,285,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.34% of Methode Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,419 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 285,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $634,506.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,403 shares in the company, valued at $56,029,552.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 173 shares of company stock valued at $4,008 and have sold 46,979 shares valued at $2,095,777. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

