Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,009,775 Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,009,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,610,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.10% of Knowles as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KN opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -526.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna downgraded Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

