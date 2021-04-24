Norges Bank Invests $17.75 Million in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 561,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.72% of SeaWorld Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $22,012,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $9,992,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 262,054 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $5,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,882. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

