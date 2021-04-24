Norges Bank Invests $18.73 Million in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 588,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,730,000. Norges Bank owned 0.79% of Sinclair Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 5,789 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $209,967.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 987,349 shares of company stock worth $32,300,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

