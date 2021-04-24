Norges Bank Invests $19.49 Million in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 276,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,490,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.07% of eHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EHTH. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,339,000. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

