Norges Bank Invests $19.69 Million in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 280,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.52% of Tennant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

In other news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $198,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,846 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TNC opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Tennant has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $83.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.