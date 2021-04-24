Norges Bank Invests $19.83 Million in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,998 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,825,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.23% of Cavco Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $215.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $242.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

