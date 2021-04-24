Norges Bank Invests $19.89 Million in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,038,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,000. Norges Bank owned 1.24% of Avaya as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 905.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVYA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.