Norges Bank Makes New $19.02 Million Investment in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,019,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.65% of Red Rock Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RRR. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

RRR stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.15.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

