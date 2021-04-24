Norges Bank Makes New $19.55 Million Investment in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 493,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,554,000. Norges Bank owned 1.08% of PRA Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PRA Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after acquiring an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $47.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.84.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

