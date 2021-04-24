Norges Bank Makes New $19.61 Million Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 317,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,613,000. Norges Bank owned 0.94% of Compass Minerals International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMP opened at $68.00 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

