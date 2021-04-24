Norges Bank Makes New $19.77 Million Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,153,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,769,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.29% of Global Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

