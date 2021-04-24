Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 732,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,000. Norges Bank owned 1.40% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 428,583 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

SIG stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

