Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 190,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,595,000. Norges Bank owned 0.44% of Vicor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. BWS Financial increased their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

VICR stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $761,245.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,798.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

