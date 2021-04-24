Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 739,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,604,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Virtu Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

