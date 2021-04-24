Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,033,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,071,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.17% of Bloomin’ Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 70,256 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $28.19 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

